Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) PT Raised to $37.50 at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $37.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

