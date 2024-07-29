Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.73.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Immunovant

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,294,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,506 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $112,356,000. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 34.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,499,000 after acquiring an additional 400,123 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Stock Up 4.7 %

IMVT opened at $29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.