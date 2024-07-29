Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.49. 308,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 824,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

IMNM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The stock has a market cap of $945.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.46. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 2,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Immunome by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Immunome by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Immunome by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

