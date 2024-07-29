IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.57.

IGM Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IGM traded down C$0.28 on Monday, reaching C$39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$30.34 and a twelve month high of C$41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.17.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$796.65 million. Equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

