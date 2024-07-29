Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,862 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.79% of Ichor worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ichor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Ichor by 162.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ichor by 75.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $33.88 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

