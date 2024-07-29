Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 692,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,131,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HUT

Hut 8 Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hut 8 by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.