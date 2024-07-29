Hubbell Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $366.89. 514,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.34. Hubbell has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

