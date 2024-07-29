Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,305. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

