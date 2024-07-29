Hovde Group Increases First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target to $32.50

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Hovde Group from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

FBMS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $30.80 on Monday. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106,088 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,681,000. Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.