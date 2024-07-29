Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.68 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $97.76 million and $8.68 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 168,310,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.57858715 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8,830,643.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

