Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

