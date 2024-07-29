Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $2.60 on Monday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $348.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $43,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 79,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

