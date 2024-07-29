HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in July

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 779,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.06. 121,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HNI has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HNI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $114,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,119 over the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. StockNews.com raised HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

