Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in July

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
HIMS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,171.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.
Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
