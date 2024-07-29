Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Hess Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $148.47. 659,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,822. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.53. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $131.61 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.