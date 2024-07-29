Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) PT Raised to $26.00 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HFWA

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,567. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $803.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.