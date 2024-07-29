Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

HFWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,713. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $793.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

