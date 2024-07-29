Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Heritage Commerce traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 148.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $771.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

