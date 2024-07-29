Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 4.6%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.87. 723,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,773,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544. Company insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 95.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 150,657 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after acquiring an additional 489,105 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 325,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

