Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,128 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

