Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 5.5 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.