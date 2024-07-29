Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$695.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $658.9 million. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $11.75. 1,814,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

