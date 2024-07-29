Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.560-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$695.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $658.9 million. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.75 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.
View Our Latest Report on HLIT
Harmonic Price Performance
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harmonic
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.