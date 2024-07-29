Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,045.0 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.32.
About Hargreaves Lansdown
