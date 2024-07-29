Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,045.0 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.