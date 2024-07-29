Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 1408752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.14. The stock has a market cap of £851,982.00, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

