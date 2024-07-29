Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE GUG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.51. 43,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,828. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.