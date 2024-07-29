Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GUG traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.51. 43,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,828. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 245,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter.

