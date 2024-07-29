Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $464.45 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

