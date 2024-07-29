Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 266,969 shares.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.