GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $28.44

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.44, but opened at $29.43. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 148,573 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCT. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,489,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,054,689.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,779 shares of company stock valued at $42,090,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

