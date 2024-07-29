GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,221,000 after buying an additional 140,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,525,000 after buying an additional 255,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 305,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 767,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

