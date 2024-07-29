GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.45.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

GFL opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

