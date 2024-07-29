Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Cut by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,084 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after purchasing an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.77. 23,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.41. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

