General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Mills by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,918. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

