Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Generac were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.20. 273,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,434. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $161.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.