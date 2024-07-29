GeneDx (WGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $875.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,123,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,727,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 349,076 shares worth $10,950,812. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WGS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WGS

About GeneDx



GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

