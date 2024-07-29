GeneDx (WGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. On average, analysts expect GeneDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WGS stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $875.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $66,087.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,123,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,727,191.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 349,076 shares worth $10,950,812. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WGS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

