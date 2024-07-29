GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $216.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GEV. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.71. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.