Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $471.83. 111,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $445.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

