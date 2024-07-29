GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 1,842,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,717,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

GAP Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

