Galxe Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439,355.70 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00004393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $357.18 million and approximately $439,355.70 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,544,998 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.