fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,570,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 43,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

fuboTV Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,162,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUBO

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.