Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Freightos Price Performance
CRGO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.76. 24,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,605. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.43. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.
Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 99.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
About Freightos
Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.
