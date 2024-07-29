Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Freightos Price Performance

CRGO traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.76. 24,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,605. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.43. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 99.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Freightos will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freightos stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Freightos Limited ( NASDAQ:CRGO Free Report ) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares during the quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Freightos were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

Featured Stories

