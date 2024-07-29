Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.87

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 8680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

