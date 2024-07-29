Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.91.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

