Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.02. 34,379,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 53,333,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ford Motor by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 157,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

