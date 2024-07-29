Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.89. 1,175,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

