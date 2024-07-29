Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.54% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKSE. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKSE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.06. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $74.88 and a twelve month high of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.3346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.