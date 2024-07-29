Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (BATS:PIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 13.22% of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 8,774.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000.

VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

About VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF

The VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in commodity securities from the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock sectors. The fund uses an optimized process to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

