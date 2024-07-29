FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 41,294 shares.The stock last traded at $68.05 and had previously closed at $68.18.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,326,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 415,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

