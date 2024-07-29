Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Flex has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Flex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Flex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,872,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,942,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

