FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 186,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.11%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

