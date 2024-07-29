Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.89.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Five Below Price Performance
FIVE stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 1 year low of $71.02 and a 1 year high of $216.18.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
